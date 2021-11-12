Left Menu

Soccer-Mane taken off as precaution in World Cup qualifier

Sadio Mane’s substitution in a World Cup qualifier for Senegal on Thursday was not due to anything serious and only taken as a precautionary measure, coach Aliou Cisse said. We only took him out as a precaution, not for something serious.” Senegal, who have already won their group and advanced to March’s decisive playoff for a place at the Qatar World Cup, needed a last gasp equaliser to avoid defeat.

Reuters | Lome | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:47 IST
Soccer-Mane taken off as precaution in World Cup qualifier
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sadio Mane’s substitution in a World Cup qualifier for Senegal on Thursday was not due to anything serious and only taken as a precautionary measure, coach Aliou Cisse said. The Liverpool star left the field after 27 minutes after a clash with a Togo defender in the 1-1 draw in Togo.

He looked to have either hurt a rib or his hip, which the coach did not expand on afterwards. But Cisse did tell reporters: “There is nothing bad. We only took him out as a precaution, not for something serious.”

Senegal, who have already won their group and advanced to March’s decisive playoff for a place at the Qatar World Cup, needed a last gasp equaliser to avoid defeat. “It’s true that the exit of Sadio Mane destabilised us a bit, he does give us something different,” the coach added at a news conference.

Senegal conclude their qualifying campaign at home to Congo in Dakar on Sunday but it was not clear if Mane will feature in that match. Mane, 29, returned from international duty with Senegal in 2017 with a hamstring injury and in 2018 a broken thumb that required surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021