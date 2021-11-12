Left Menu

Tvesa rises to T-17 in individual standings at Aramco Team Series

PTI | Kaec | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:37 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@golfinghub)
Indian golfer Tvesa Malik produced a superb 5-under 67 with five birdies and no bogeys on the second day to rise to T-17 in the individual standings at the Aramco Team Series here.

Diksha Dagar, who had a good first round, dropped down with a 1-over 73 and was T-33.

However, Diksha's team led by Major winner Georgia Hall totaled 15-under after their 19-under on the first day for a total of 34-under, which placed them third behind Team Manon De Roey (37-under) and Team Stephanie Kyriacou (35-under). Tvesa's Team Malik put up a combined score of 14-under in the second round and the total rose to 21-under.

Team De Roey produced an excellent second day by carding a round of 20-under-par to move to the top.

From the morning starters, it was Team Kyriacou who posted the best round of the day with -22, which is also the best team round of any Aramco Team Series event in 2021, to be in second place with a total of 35-under-par.

Team Georgia Hall, who led overnight, backed up their first round with the second round of 15-under-par to move to 34-under overall and be in third place just three shots behind the leaders.

Individually, Major winner Hall is only two shots off the front and produced a round of 68 (-4) to be 11-under-par for the tournament. Leading the individual competition is Germany's Olivia Cowan, who was the co-leader alongside English star Hall overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

