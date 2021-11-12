Left Menu

Rugby-Australia’s Hooper banking on best laid plans to beat England

Australia must forget about their seven successive defeats by England and look at Saturday’s autumn international series clash at Twickenham as a new challenge to lay down a marker for the young side, captain Michael Hooper said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:06 IST
Australia must forget about their seven successive defeats by England and look at Saturday’s autumn international series clash at Twickenham as a new challenge to lay down a marker for the young side, captain Michael Hooper said. Australia have not beaten their old foes since a 33-13 victory at Twickenham in 2015, while their previous clash was a humbling 40-16 loss in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Hooper, who has won two of his 11 tests against the English, said coach Dave Rennie has told them to focus on their own strengths. "It's about focusing on what we can control and what we can do out there on the field with our game plan," Hooper told reporters on Friday.

"We've got a good plan for tomorrow, we're excited about rolling it out and we’ve got to stick to it for the 80 (minutes). We think that'll give us good pay. "For us in our journey, it's about what we can put out there and what we're looking to achieve as a team. The growth of our team and laying down a performance that we can be really proud of. These are the games you dream to be a part of as a young bloke."

Australia opened their autumn series with a 15-13 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, a match where they showed flashes of their ability but were also outmuscled by the Scottish pack. "I’m pleased with some of the good things we did, there was a lot to like about that game," Hooper says. "We fought through some adversity and did have a couple chances to win it there at the end.

"But we think we can be a much better team than that and be able to deal with what was thrown at us in better ways. We just weren't able to keep stacking momentum as the game went on." Hooper is also expecting a raucous welcome for the Australians in London.

"Last week was the biggest crowd for some (of the players) and a vocal crowd at that. So this week is going to be a level up on that. And that's a great occasion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

