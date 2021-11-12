Left Menu

Virender Singh meets Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM assures wrestler justice

Padma Shri awardee wrestler Virender Singh on Friday met the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar as the latter promised to provide justice to the speech and hearing impaired grappler.

12-11-2021
Virender Singh with the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: Twitter/Virender Singh). Image Credit: ANI
Padma Shri awardee wrestler Virender Singh on Friday met the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar as the latter promised to provide justice to the speech and hearing impaired grappler. Notably, Virender Singh on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi demanding Haryana Chief Minister to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

Rambir Singh, Virender's brother had alleged that in 2017, the Haryana government had announced a Rs 6 crore incentive for Virender, which his brother is yet to receive. "I met the Chief Minister today, first he honoured me on getting the Padma Shri, and he said that a committee will be formed very soon for what is going wrong with you, and you will get justice, thank you very much Chief Minister, and to all the friends who supported me!" Virender Singh tweeted in Hindi.

He received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. (ANI)

