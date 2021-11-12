Lahiri in danger of missing cut after late bogeys in Houston
None of the afternoon starters completed play.On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on to the green in 4 and two-putted for bogey and on the 382-yard par-4 17th, he was on the green in three and two-putted for a bogey.The 2017 champion Russell Henley seeks to become the first repeat event winner since Vijay Singh in 2005, while Gooch, seeking a fifth consecutive top-15 finish in as many starts this season, recorded seven birdies to open with a 5-under 65.Leishman opens with his lowest score in 15 rounds in Houston.
- Country:
- United States
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was moving along with a series of pars for the first 15 holes before dropping two quick shots in succession to finish at 2-over 72 in the first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open.
Lahiri with a 72 lies 101st and is in danger of missing yet another cut in the fall season.
The 34-year-old, who has been struggling with consistency for the last few weeks, dropped shots on par-5 16th and Par-4 17th.
He did not hole many of the putts, but was still bogey free as he hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation.
There was a four-way tie at the top with Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List finishing at 5-under 65. List had three more holes to play when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start by two and a half hours at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on to the green in 4 and two-putted for bogey and on the 382-yard par-4 17th, he was on the green in three and two-putted for a bogey.
The 2017 champion Russell Henley seeks to become the first repeat event winner since Vijay Singh in 2005, while Gooch, seeking a fifth consecutive top-15 finish in as many starts this season, recorded seven birdies to open with a 5-under 65.
Leishman opens with his lowest score in 15 rounds in Houston. If List, who holed his second shot from 180 yards for an eagle on Par-4 14th wins, it will be his maiden PGA TOUR win.
Patrick Reed shot a 70 and Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup.
Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase, playing on a sponsor exemption, was 3 over through seven holes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Exxon seeks USD 100 billion for Houston carbon capture plan
Crush at Travis Scott concert in Houston kills at least eight in 'mass casualty incident'
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
Entertainment News Roundup: Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics; Investigations widen into deadly stampede at Houston rap concert and more
Prominent civil rights lawyer to represent family of boy in a coma after trampling at Houston concert