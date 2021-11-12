Left Menu

Lahiri in danger of missing cut after late bogeys in Houston

None of the afternoon starters completed play.On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on to the green in 4 and two-putted for bogey and on the 382-yard par-4 17th, he was on the green in three and two-putted for a bogey.The 2017 champion Russell Henley seeks to become the first repeat event winner since Vijay Singh in 2005, while Gooch, seeking a fifth consecutive top-15 finish in as many starts this season, recorded seven birdies to open with a 5-under 65.Leishman opens with his lowest score in 15 rounds in Houston.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:18 IST
Lahiri in danger of missing cut after late bogeys in Houston
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was moving along with a series of pars for the first 15 holes before dropping two quick shots in succession to finish at 2-over 72 in the first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open.

Lahiri with a 72 lies 101st and is in danger of missing yet another cut in the fall season.

The 34-year-old, who has been struggling with consistency for the last few weeks, dropped shots on par-5 16th and Par-4 17th.

He did not hole many of the putts, but was still bogey free as he hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation.

There was a four-way tie at the top with Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List finishing at 5-under 65. List had three more holes to play when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start by two and a half hours at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on to the green in 4 and two-putted for bogey and on the 382-yard par-4 17th, he was on the green in three and two-putted for a bogey.

The 2017 champion Russell Henley seeks to become the first repeat event winner since Vijay Singh in 2005, while Gooch, seeking a fifth consecutive top-15 finish in as many starts this season, recorded seven birdies to open with a 5-under 65.

Leishman opens with his lowest score in 15 rounds in Houston. If List, who holed his second shot from 180 yards for an eagle on Par-4 14th wins, it will be his maiden PGA TOUR win.

Patrick Reed shot a 70 and Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase, playing on a sponsor exemption, was 3 over through seven holes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021