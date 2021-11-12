Aditi Ashok lies Tied-14th at Pelican Championship on LPGA

Left Menu

PTI | Florida | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:31 IST
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
India's Aditi Ashok fired a 3-under 67 in the opening round of the Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Bellair on the LPGA.

The 23-year-old, who trying to close the last event of the season before the Tour Championship on a big note, is tied-14th alongside former World No. 1 New Zealander Lydia Ko.

Aditi, who is currently lying 85th on the Race to CME Globe rankings, is trying to improve her final position, which will enable her to get into more limited field events.

She had four birdies and no bogeys till the 15th before she dropped a bogey on a day when she found 13 of the 14 fairways and reached 11 of the 18 greens in regulation.

Leona Maguire opened with an under-par round. Her bogey-free, 8-under 62 performance at the Pelican Golf Club was the second-lowest score of her career, bettered only by the 10-under 61 in the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship.

Maguire's playing partners Sei Young Kim (64) and Lexi Thompson (65) also had solid starts. Kim sits in solo second, two shots behind Maguire, while Thompson leads a bunch of seven tied for third at 5-under.

