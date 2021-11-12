Left Menu

T20 WC: Erasmus and Kettleborough to officiate on-field in final, Nitin Menon named third umpire

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The summit clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Australia and New Zealand will be overseen by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough, with Nitin Menon serving as the third umpire, Kumar Dharmasena as fourth and Ranjan Madugalle as match referee. The final clash will be played between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in a nail-biting thriller in the first semi-final match on Wednesday and made their place in the finals of the tournament. On the other hand, Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in yet another thriller in the second semi-final game on Thursday and made their way into the finals.

New Zealand finished at the second spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning four matches out of five while Australia also finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning the same number of matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

