Soccer-Former England and Wolves midfielder Flowers dies at 87

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:46 IST
Ron Flowers Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former England midfielder Ron Flowers, who was part of their 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died at the age of 87, the Football Association said on Friday. After making his international debut in 1955, Flowers scored 10 goals in 49 appearances for England.

He holds the record for being the first England player to score in the European Championship when he netted against France in a qualifier in 1962. Flowers was the oldest member of coach Alf Ramsey's squad at the 1966 World Cup but did not make an appearance in the competiton.

Initially, only the 11 players on the pitch at the end of England's 4-2 final win over West Germany received medals but in 2009 he was among those who belatedly received their prize after FIFA decided to recognise the contribution of non-playing squad and staff members from every World Cup-winning country from 1930 to 1974. Flowers also played more than 500 games for Wolverhampton Wanderers between 1952 and 1967 and helped them win three First Division titles and the FA Cup.

