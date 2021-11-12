So proud of how far this young man has come: Maxwell praises Rauf

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf exchanged their respective team jerseys after the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis produced a brilliant partnership to carry Australia to a stunning five-wicket win over Pakistan. Maxwell and Rauf both play for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Australia batter shared a picture in which the two players can be seen posing with each other after Pakistan's defeat in the semi-final.

"I'm so proud of how far this young man has come! What he has done for the @starsbbl and Pakistan cricket has been extraordinary! He is a fine human and a great teammate, and someone who I will always treasure as a friend. You are a superstar @harisraufofficial," Maxwell captioned the post on Instagram. Coming to the game, when David Warner and Maxwell fell in successive overs from Shadab Khan, the chase of 177 seemed a distanced dream but Stoinis and Wade had other ideas as they put on 81 in 7.4 overs.

Stoinis started the comeback as he went after Rauf, but it was Wade who did the most damage with three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Earlier, Pakistan had made 176 for four batting first thanks to half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Australia will now play New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. (ANI)

