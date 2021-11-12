FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v Australia T20 World Cup final
Factbox on Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia: When: Nov. 14, 6 p.m. (1400 GMT)
Where: Dubai International Stadium NEW ZEALAND
Possible line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Coach: Gary Stead
Team ranking: 4 Road to the final:
GROUP 2 Lost to Pakistan by five wickets, Sharjah
Beat India by eight wickets, Dubai Beat Scotland by 16 runs, Dubai
Beat Namibia by 52 runs, Sharjah Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi
Semi-final: Beat England by five wickets, Abu Dhabi AUSTRALIA
Possible line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Coach: Justin Langer
Team ranking: 6 Road to the final:
GROUP 1 Beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi
Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Dubai Lost to England by eight wickets, Dubai
Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, Dubai Beat West Indies by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi
Semi-final: Beat Pakistan by five wickets, Dubai (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
