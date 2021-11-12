FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v Australia T20 World Cup final

Factbox on Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia: When: Nov. 14, 6 p.m. (1400 GMT)

Where: Dubai International Stadium NEW ZEALAND

Possible line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Coach: Gary Stead

Team ranking: 4 Road to the final:

GROUP 2 Lost to Pakistan by five wickets, Sharjah

Beat India by eight wickets, Dubai Beat Scotland by 16 runs, Dubai

Beat Namibia by 52 runs, Sharjah Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi

Semi-final: Beat England by five wickets, Abu Dhabi AUSTRALIA

Possible line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Coach: Justin Langer

Team ranking: 6 Road to the final:

GROUP 1 Beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi

Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Dubai Lost to England by eight wickets, Dubai

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, Dubai Beat West Indies by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi

