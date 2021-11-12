Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v Australia T20 World Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:17 IST
FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v Australia T20 World Cup final

Factbox on Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia: When: Nov. 14, 6 p.m. (1400 GMT)

Where: Dubai International Stadium NEW ZEALAND

Possible line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Coach: Gary Stead

Team ranking: 4 Road to the final:

GROUP 2 Lost to Pakistan by five wickets, Sharjah

Beat India by eight wickets, Dubai Beat Scotland by 16 runs, Dubai

Beat Namibia by 52 runs, Sharjah Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi

Semi-final: Beat England by five wickets, Abu Dhabi AUSTRALIA

Possible line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Coach: Justin Langer

Team ranking: 6 Road to the final:

GROUP 1 Beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi

Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Dubai Lost to England by eight wickets, Dubai

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, Dubai Beat West Indies by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi

Semi-final: Beat Pakistan by five wickets, Dubai (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021