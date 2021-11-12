Mohamed Salah named Premier League's Player of the Month for October

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League's Player of the Month for October 2021 after the team thrashed Manchester United by 5-0 in the Premier League match, last month. The Egyptian scored a hattrick against United and brought his side a 5-0 victory. Apart from that, he even scored singles against Manchester City and Watford.

It is Salah's fourth Player of the Month award, first won in November 2017, following February and March 2018. Salah had nine goal involvements in league games in October, helping Liverpool to two wins and two draws.

The 29-year old was followed by Phil Foden, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben Chilwell in the nomination list. (ANI)

