Rugby-Captain Kolisi warns Boks to expect Scotland the brave

Captain Siya Kolisi has warned his South Africa side to pitch up with the right attitude for their autumn international series clash against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, and says the home side will "play without fear" in search of an upset. The Boks have won 13 of their last 14 tests against the Scots, with their only defeat in that time a 21-17 loss in Edinburgh in 2010.

But Kolisi believes this is the best Scottish side he has faced, one that will test the world champions in every facet of the game. "They have a couple of players who played for the British & Irish Lions, so that shows how good they are," Kolisi told reporters on Friday.

"They have a very good running game and a good kicking game, and their scrums went well last week (in the 15-13 win over Australia). "We are going to be challenged all-round, their breakdown is also very good. They have a very attacking flyhalf (Finn Russell) and a lot of experience."

Kolisi says the Boks have a fair idea of how the home side will play, and is sure they will want to keep the tempo high for the full game. That will require a massive physical and mental effort from the visitors after what has been an arduous six months for the side that has already contained 11 tests.

"The biggest thing we can do is arrive with the right attitude. We always come in with the mindset to be physical. We need to make sure it is for 80 minutes," he says. "We can’t control what they throw at us, it might be something new. We are just focused on what we can do to them. They (Scotland) play without fear, which is great. I’m looking forward to that."

