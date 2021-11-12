Pietersen, Archer show Chris Jordon support after England's T20 WC exit

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has lent support to pacer Chris Jordan after the Three Lions were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Mitchell's unbeaten 72 from 47 deliveries anchored New Zealand's successful chase of 167 against England, with the opener hitting the winning runs on the final ball of the 19th over.

James Neesham and Mitchell managed to score 23 runs in the 17th over bowled by Chris Jordon, and the match swayed in favour of the Kiwis. "Jordan is a fabulous cricketer. A great guy, we know well he trains, we know how much he's liked - not that you need to be liked to perform - but he's just a brilliant professional who you know was doing his best, but tonight, Neesham got him," said Pietersen on Sky Sports.

"How can you look back on it now and go he bowled rubbish, he bowled this or he bowled that? He may not have bowled well but the pressure exerted on him by Neesham got the job done for New Zealand," he added. Meanwhile, England pacer Jofra Archer also backed his fellow teammate after a leading publication criticised the latter for England's defeat.

"How can you dive into one man's stats to cast blame? If you don't like him just say that Ben but I have a problem with this entire article. Really makes me wonder what will happen the day I don't perform to certain standards, CJ has given his all for his country time after time and it is a game of cricket it is unpredictable and mistakes do happen so don't get here for one second and single out one person," tweeted Archer. (ANI)

