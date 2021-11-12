Left Menu

Vijay Patil to represent MCA at BCCI AGM, unit wants full crowd for 2nd Test vs NZ

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:45 IST
Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil will represent the cricket body during the BCCI AGM to be held on December 4 in Kolkata.

The decision was taken during the MCA Apex Council meeting, which was held here on Friday evening, a senior MCA official told PTI. The BCCI is set to conduct it's 90th AGM on December 4.

Also, the MCA, which will be hosting the second Test between India and New Zealand from December 3, at the iconic Wankhede stadium have written to the Maharashtra government to allow 100 per cent crowd for the game.

''We have applied for 100 per cent capacity to the government for the India versus New Zealand match,'' the official informed..

The MCA will be hosting a Test almost after five years, the last one being against England in 2016.

The last international match, which was hosted by MCA, was the ODI between India and Australia, in January 2020.

