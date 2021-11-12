Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 constructors' title is most important, says Hamilton

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lewis Hamilton says he is determined to deliver an eighth successive Formula One constructors' championship for Mercedes if he can't clinch his own record eighth drivers' crown this season. The Briton is 19 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen with four races remaining, including Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

"I've just realised we're only one point ahead in the constructors' championship and that's the most important one, really," Hamilton told Sky Sports television at Interlagos. "I want to win the drivers' championship, of course. But the team one is so important, for the funding you get for the development, for all the people who are working back at the factory.

"It's not just about one person, it's about all of those. When it comes to team mates working together, that's the one we really need to work together for to come out on top." Red Bull have whittled away Mercedes' lead in the standings, with Verstappen and his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez both on the podium in Mexico City last weekend.

Verstappen has won the last two races and is chasing his 10th win of the season, to Hamilton's five so far. "Winning at least one of the championships is key," said Hamilton.

"If we can't get the drivers' championship, I at least want to deliver for the team and get the constructors, so that's what I'm working towards. But it's just hard."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

