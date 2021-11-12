Left Menu

John Faragher resigns as Essex chair over allegation of racist language

John Faragher has resigned with immediate effect as Chair of Essex County Cricket following a historic allegation of racist language used by him at a Board Meeting in 2017, the Club said on Friday.

John Faragher has resigned with immediate effect as Chair of Essex County Cricket following a historic allegation of racist language used by him at a Board Meeting in 2017, the Club said on Friday. According to Essex County, Faragher stepped down following a meeting of the Board on Thursday evening.

"Essex County Cricket Club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will immediately consider further steps the Club must take," the club said in a statement. Faragher's resignation comes in the wake of the ongoing racism row in Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Essex said Faragher strongly denied the incident, however, the Club will review why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time. "There is no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club," Newly-appointed Essex Cricket Chief Executive, John Stephenson, said in a statement as per Club's website.

"This is a proud Club with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and any form of discrimination and, as Essex Cricket's new Chief Executive Officer, I will not hesitate to uphold those principles and drive out any form of discrimination that is uncovered. "I was made aware of this single allegation on Thursday having joined the Club four weeks ago. The Board met last night [Thursday] during which John Faragher's resignation was unanimously accepted by the Board.

"We are committed to working with the England & Wales Cricket Board to eradicate discrimination from the game. This is an important first step, but the Club must now act further. Our internal reporting mechanisms will be reviewed to ensure that matters such as this are dealt with appropriately and immediately. "I intend for those next actions to be communicated as soon as possible," he signed off. (ANI)

