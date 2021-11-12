Motor racing-Hamilton to take five place grid penalty in Brazil
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:21 IST
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Formula One's governing body confirmed on Friday he had taken a new engine.
Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with four races remaining and the grid penalty is another setback to his title hopes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Formula One's
- Red Bull's
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
Advertisement