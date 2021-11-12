Left Menu

First group of tourists from India to US, post-pandemic, fly out from Kochi

We were the first to operate tours to Europe from south India and second in India after Thomas Cook, when we took a group of 32 tourists to Europe on October 18.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:26 IST
First group of tourists from India to US, post-pandemic, fly out from Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

The first group of tourists to the United States from India, since the outbreak of the pandemic, flew from Kochi on Friday.

A group of 24 tourists took off from the international airport here.

The group flew out of Kochi by Qatar Airways to JFK, New York via Doha, Qatar and will be spending 15 days in the US visiting NY, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Niagara Falls, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Soman's, the tour company, which has organised the trip said.

''We understand that this is not just the first from India but the first ever group tour to the US from anywhere in the world since Covid-19 outbreak,'' M K Soman, Managing Director of Soman's, said in a release.

Since the markets opened, we began operating in the European, Russian and Middle Eastern sectors, he said. ''We were the first to operate tours to Europe from south India and second in India after Thomas Cook, when we took a group of 32 tourists to Europe on October 18. On October 30, we took another 30 to Russia. However, taking tourists to the US was a totally different ball game as the main catch was US consulates had not started issuing visas yet and we had to find people who already hold valid visas,'' Soman said. The company hopes to inspire tour operators and the hospitality industry across the country and the world to shun fear and start their operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021