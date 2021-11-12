Left Menu

Archery to have full 10 events at next Asian Games

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:26 IST
For the first time, the archery competition at the next year's Asian Games will have a full fledged 10 events, the World governing body (WA) announced here on Friday.

The Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asiad had added the mixed disciplines but removed the two individual events in the compound section.

''But this time there would be a full slate of 10 competitions including the compound men's and women's individual section,'' a World Archery official told PTI here.

With India boasting a strong compound team, the development would uplift the spirit of Indian archers.

In 2018, India had returned with only two silver medals -- both in compound sections (men's and women's teams).

The 2022 Asian Games is slated in Hangzhou in China from September 10-25. The World Archery Asia Congress also re-elected Chung Euisun as its president.

Meanwhile, Archery Association of India secretary general Pramod Chandurkar was elected as an executive member of the WAA at its Congress here.

Chandurkar said they're aiming to bring the next edition of the Asian Archery Championships to India.

''We will push for the 2022 Asian Championships. Our focus would be to improve the sport at grassroots level in India,'' Chandurkar said.

The WAA consists of 28 countries with five executive members and three vice-presidents.

