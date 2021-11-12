T20 WC: Have faced similar disappointments on cricket field, says Imran Khan on Pakistan's loss

Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan praised the team for their "quality" performance in the entire ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 despite the loss in the semi-final on Thursday. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis produced a brilliant partnership to carry Australia to a stunning five-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

Wade smashed three sixes in Shaheen's over to fire Australia in the final. But Sana Mir said she is proud of the way Pakistan played in the T20 World Cup. "To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia," tweeted Imran Khan.

Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches. Coming to the game, when David Warner and Maxwell fell in successive overs from Shadab Khan, the chase of 177 seemed a distanced dream but Stoinis and Wade had other ideas as they put on 81 in 7.4 overs.

Stoinis started the comeback as he went after Rauf, but it was Wade who did the most damage with three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Earlier, Pakistan had made 176 for four batting first thanks to half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Australia will now play New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. (ANI)

