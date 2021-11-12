Left Menu

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero 'always positive' amid retirement rumours

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has said he is "always positive" and is following the indication of his team's doctor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:47 IST
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero (Photo/ FC Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Aguero remarks came after several reports claimed that he is considering retirement following his heart problem.

"Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive," Aguero tweeted. According to goal.com, the Barcelona striker has been sidelined for three months after suffering chest problems.

The Argentine striker had been taken to the hospital after complaining of dizziness during his side's 1-1 draw with Alaves last month. Aguero had walked off the ground late in the first half and he then walked off the ground as a precautionary measure.

Aguero had pulled up with chest discomfort around the 40th minute of the La Liga game. After an assessment from the Barca medical team, he left the game with Philippe Coutinho replacing him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

