Sports News Roundup: Caps goalie blanks Wings in debut; Tsitsipas recovery on track after arm injury and more

NBA roundup: 4 ejected as Pacers top Jazz

Malcolm Brogdon scored a game-high 30 points and the Indiana Pacers ended a four-game road trip with a 111-100 victory over the Utah Jazz in a wild game Thursday night in Salt Lake City. A night after losing at Denver against a Nuggets team that was playing without suspended MVP Nikola Jokic, the Pacers seemed at a disadvantage against a Jazz team with all of its starters and a spotless home record entering the night.

Tennis-Younger players had breakthrough season in 2021, says Zverev

German world number three Alexander Zverev believes 2021 has been a breakthrough season for the younger generation despite world number one Novak Djokovic winning three out of the four Grand Slam titles during the year. The so-called 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have dominated men's tennis for more than a decade but in 2021 the younger players have enjoyed more success.

Tennis-Women's semis get prime time slot in Australian Open shake-up

The Australian Open will join the other majors in having both men's semi-finals played on the same day from next year with the women's last-four stage matches moving to evening prime time slot as part of fixture shake-up, the organisers said on Friday. The women's semi-finals have previously been played on Thursday afternoon in the season's first major at the Melbourne Park arena, with the men's matches split between the Thursday and Friday night session.

Tennis-Medvedev says double triumph late last year laid platform for rise

Back-to-back triumphs at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals last year convinced Daniil Medvedev that he belongs among the world's best, the Russian said on Friday as he prepares to defend his title in the season finale. The 25-year-old used the platform for a superb 2021 in which he made his breakthrough on the grandest stage, winning a first major at the U.S. Open where he beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the final to deny the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

NHL roundup: Caps goalie blanks Wings in debut

Zach Fucale notched a shutout in his NHL debut, leading the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 win over the host Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Fucale, who was called up from the Hershey Bears of the AHL on Wednesday, stopped 21 shots as Washington won for the second straight time after a three-game losing streak. Fucale, 26, was a second-round draft pick in 2013 by the Montreal Canadiens.

Rights group urges Beijing Games sponsors to press China on Xinjiang

New York-based Human Rights Watch on Friday criticised corporations sponsoring the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for ignoring what it says are China's crimes against humanity in its far western region of Xinjiang. The group said in an online news conference that major sponsors of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics should press China's government and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) on the host nation's human rights violations.

Tennis-Tsitsipas recovery on track after arm injury

Stefanos Tsitsipas's recovery from an arm injury is heading in the right direction, the world number four said on Friday ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. The 23-year-old was forced him to retire from last week's Paris Masters in his second-round match against Australian Alexei Popyrin and later said that he did not want to aggravate the problem ahead of the season-ending Finals from Nov. 14-21.

Tennis-Djokovic the man to beat as Turin begins new era for ATP Finals

The ATP Finals begins on Sunday in an unfamiliar setting with some notable regulars absent and two debutants but Novak Djokovic again begins the prestigious year-ender as the immovable ruler of the men's game. After a year in which the Serb came agonisingly close to claiming a rare calendar Grand Slam, he is already assured of finishing the year as number one for a record seventh time.

NFL-Super Bowl-contending Rams land wide receiver Odell Beckham

The Los Angeles Rams said on Thursday they agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl selection Odell Beckham Jr. in a deal that will bring the wide receiver to the Super Bowl-contending NFL club. Beckham, 29, became a free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him last week, leading to rampant speculation about where he would end up.

Olympics - Beijing's 'Ice Cube' capacity capped at 20% as COVID-19 measure

Attendance for curling events at Beijing's "Ice Cube" will be limited to 20% of capacity as a COVID-19 prevention measure, the venue's general manager told China's Global Times newspaper in an article published late on Thursday. The Games will take place from Feb. 4-20, without overseas spectators, and organisers have yet to announce arrangements for local attendees, as China sticks with a zero-COVID policy using some of the world's most stringent measures.

