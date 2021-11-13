Soccer-Barca agree deal to re-sign Brazilian Alves for rest of season

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Dani Alves, with the Brazilian defender set to re-join the team for the rest of the season, the LaLiga club said on Friday. Barca said in a statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/2349770/agreement-in-principle-to-sign-dani-alves the 38-year-old would be reunited with former team mate and newly appointed manager Xavi Hernandez when he joins the squad next week, but will not be able to play until January.

Alves played for Barca between 2008-16 in a trophy-laden spell during which he won six LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns among other honours. He had joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2019 after a glittering 17 years in Europe with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St Germain but terminated his contract in September following a dispute over unpaid salaries.

