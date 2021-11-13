Soccer-Denmark defence finally breached in 3-1 win over Faroes

Already-qualified Denmark secured a comfortable 3-1 win over the Faroe Island on Friday but their proud run of eight World Cup Group F qualifiers without conceding a goal came to an end as Klaemint Olsen netted late on for the visitors. Andreas Skov Olsen gave the Danes the lead in the 18th minute and Jacob Bruun Larsen came off the bench to add a second after the hour with the hosts cruising to a convincing victory.

However, Faroese substitute Olsen struck in the 89th minute to dent Denmark's defensive record before Joakim Maehle added a third for the home side three minutes into stoppage time. The Danes, who had previously booked their ticket to next year's finals in Qatar, round off their campaign with a trip to Scotland, who earlier guaranteed second spot and a place in the March playoffs with a 2-0 win away to Moldova nL1N2S31WC.

