Soccer-Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place

Poland's Arkadiusz Milik made it 3-1 just before halftime, in his first international match since March, while Lewandowski completed the rout in the second half with his eighth strike of the campaign, heading the ball in from a Piotr Zielinski cross.

Poland secured a World Cup playoff spot with one game to spare after Paulo Sousa's side beat Andorra 4-1 in Group I, thanks to a brace from striker Robert Lewandowski. Andorra's Ricard Fernandez received a red card only 20 seconds into the game for elbowing Kamil Glik, leaving the underdogs down to 10 men as Poland took control of the game.

Andorra managed to pull one back in the 45th minute when a Marc Vales free kick from the sideline beat goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. It was Andorra's eighth goal in Group I, their best return in any major tournament qualifying campaign.

Poland have 20 points from nine games, three points behind leaders England and five points ahead of Albania with one game remaining.

