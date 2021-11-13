Left Menu

Alison Riske beat Jaqueline Cristian to lift Linz title

Upper Austria Ladies Linz title clash on Friday saw Alison Riske defeating lucky loser Jaqueline Cristian after two hours and 24 minutes in a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 thriller to win her third career title.

ANI | Linz | Updated: 13-11-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 08:28 IST
Alison Riske and Jaqueline Cristian (Photo: Twitter/WTA). Image Credit: ANI
Upper Austria Ladies Linz title clash on Friday saw Alison Riske defeating lucky loser Jaqueline Cristian after two hours and 24 minutes in a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 thriller to win her third career title. The American was previously champion at Tianjin 2014 and 's-Hertogenbosch 2019, but had lost her seven other finals, including in Portoroz two months ago to Jasmine Paolini.

In the doubles final, the number three seeds Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova ended the 10-match winning streak of Wang Xinyu and Zheng Saisai to claim the title. It was the second trophy in three WTA finals for both Russians. Dzalamidze, 28, also won the Winners Open, Cluj-Napoca with Kaja Juvan in August for her maiden title; Rakhimova's first WTA crown came at the Phillip Island Trophy in February alongside Ankita Raina. (ANI)

