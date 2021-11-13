Soccer-South Korea women's coach Bell hospitalised with COVID-19 - report
Reuters has reached out to the KFA for comment. South Korea, who host New Zealand https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-asiancup-idUKKBN2HP0MM later this month in two friendly matches, are preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup which will be held in India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6.
South Korea women's head coach Colin Bell has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the sport's national federation, Yonhap reported on Saturday. The English coach had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week after the team returned from the United States where they had played two matches last month, the Korea Football Association (KFA) was quoted by the news agency as saying.
Yonhap said Bell had initially been isolating at home before he was admitted to a hospital in Namyangju. Reuters has reached out to the KFA for comment.
South Korea, who host New Zealand https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-asiancup-idUKKBN2HP0MM later this month in two friendly matches, are preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup which will be held in India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6. They are in Group C along with defending champions Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Group C
- United States
- South Korea
- English
- Yonhap
- AFC Women's Asian Cup
- Bell
- New Zealand
- India
ALSO READ
We've collective dream to do well in AFC women's Asian Cup: captain Ashalata
AFC women's Asian Cup: Indian team banking on 'collective dream to do well'
Soccer-English League Cup quarter-finals draw
T20 WC: English umpire Gough banned for 6 days for alleged bubble breach
Lebanon's oldest English-language daily folds amid crisis