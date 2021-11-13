Soccer-South Korea women's coach Bell hospitalised with COVID-19
South Korea women's head coach Colin Bell has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, the sport's national federation, the Korea Football Association (KFA), said on Saturday.
The English coach had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week after the team returned from the United States where they had played two matches last month, news agency Yonhap reported. Yonhap said Bell had initially been isolating at home before he was admitted to a hospital in Namyangju.
KFA confirmed the report but said it would not be making a statement. South Korea, who host New Zealand https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-asiancup-idUKKBN2HP0MM later this month in two friendly matches, are preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup which will be held in India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6. They are in Group C along with defending champions Japan.
