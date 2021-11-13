Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kontaveit advances, Muguruza staves off elimination at WTA Finals; NBA roundup: 4 ejected as Pacers top Jazz and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kontaveit advances, Muguruza staves off elimination at WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit handed Czech Karolina Pliskova a 6-4 6-0 drubbing to become the first player to qualify for the semi-finals while Garbine Muguruza came from behind to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-3 6-4 at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday. Estonian Kontaveit dominated the round-robin stage match and closed out the opener with a drop shot to break Pliskova's serve, having saved three break points in the third game.

NBA roundup: 4 ejected as Pacers top Jazz

Malcolm Brogdon scored a game-high 30 points and the Indiana Pacers ended a four-game road trip with a 111-100 victory over the Utah Jazz in a wild game Thursday night in Salt Lake City. A night after losing at Denver against a Nuggets team that was playing without suspended MVP Nikola Jokic, the Pacers seemed at a disadvantage against a Jazz team with all of its starters and a spotless home record entering the night.

Tennis-Younger players had breakthrough season in 2021, says Zverev

German world number three Alexander Zverev believes 2021 has been a breakthrough season for the younger generation despite world number one Novak Djokovic winning three out of the four Grand Slam titles during the year. The so-called 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have dominated men's tennis for more than a decade but in 2021 the younger players have enjoyed more success.

Braydon Coburn announces retirement after 16 NHL seasons

Defenseman Braydon Coburn announced his retirement on Friday through the NHL Players Association after 16 seasons in the league. Coburn, 36, won a Stanley Cup in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He appeared in 19 total games last season while playing for both the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders.

Tennis-Medvedev says double triumph late last year laid platform for rise

Back-to-back triumphs at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals last year convinced Daniil Medvedev that he belongs among the world's best, the Russian said on Friday as he prepares to defend his title in the season finale. The 25-year-old used the platform for a superb 2021 in which he made his breakthrough on the grandest stage, winning a first major at the U.S. Open where he beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the final to deny the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

NFL - Former Raiders' coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Goodell

Former Las Vegas Raiders' coach Jon Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, claiming he was the victim of a "malicious" campaign to destroy his career when offensive emails he sent were leaked to the press. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times last month reported Gruden used racist, misogynistic and homophobic language in emails that were uncovered during an investigation into the treatment of women working for the Washington Football Team.

Speed skating-China's Gao, American Jackson win maiden World Cup gold medals

China's Gao Tingyu and American Erin Jackson claimed their first World Cup speed skating gold medals after breaking track records in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Friday to sound out a warning to their rivals ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

China have never won gold in men's Olympic speed skating and Gao was the country's first medallist when he won bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Olympics - IOC plan $28.5 million Tokyo subsidy for NOCs and will help COVID costs for Beijing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to offer $28.5 million to National Organising Committees (NOCs) for participating in this year's Tokyo Games, with a new subsidy programme planned for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Solidarity Commission increased the subsidy budget by $10.3 million in April 2020 to assist NOCs in the run-up to the Tokyo Summer Games, which was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis-Djokovic the man to beat as Turin begins new era for ATP Finals

The ATP Finals begins on Sunday in an unfamiliar setting with some notable regulars absent and two debutants but Novak Djokovic again begins the prestigious year-ender as the immovable ruler of the men's game. After a year in which the Serb came agonisingly close to claiming a rare calendar Grand Slam, he is already assured of finishing the year as number one for a record seventh time.

Olympics-Hungarian modern pentathletes protest horse riding being axed from sport

Hungarian modern pentathletes wrote an open letter to the president of the International Olympic Committee to protest plans to drop horse riding from the sport. The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) opted to remove horse riding from the sport's Olympic programme from 2028 following an incident at this year's Tokyo Games when a coach hit a horse after it refused to jump a fence. The incident led to widespread criticism of the sport.

