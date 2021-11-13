Left Menu

AFC Club C'ship: Gokulam Kerala look to end campaign on a high

Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkor and Sree Gokulam Kerala of India will be aiming to sign off their AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 campaign in style when they clash at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium, Jordan on Saturday.

ANI | Aqaba | Updated: 13-11-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 11:05 IST
AFC Club C'ship: Gokulam Kerala look to end campaign on a high
Gokulam Kerala women's team (Twitter/Gokulam Kerala FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkor and Sree Gokulam Kerala of India will be aiming to sign off their AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 campaign in style when they clash at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium, Jordan on Saturday. Both teams are out of title contention, with Bunyodkor having three points while Gokulam Kerala have yet to register a point. Bunyodkor suffered a setback on Matchday One when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Shahrdari Sirjan of Iran.

Shahrdari Sirjan scored in either half through Roghayeh Jalal Nasab and Zahra Alizadeh, before Dildora Nozimova hit a late consolation from the penalty spot. Despite losing star player Lyudmila Karachik to injury for the remainder of their campaign, Bunyodkor came out fighting against Jordan's Amman Club with a Nozimova penalty in the final minute of the game, clinching them victory.

However, with Shahrdari Sirjan on six points and having a superior head-to-head record, Bunyodkor have no chance of winning the title even if they beat Gokulam Kerala on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021