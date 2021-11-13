Left Menu

ATP Finals: 'Fresher' Novak Djokovic sets eyes on Roger Federer's record

The world number one Novak Djokovic is looking for a grand finish to a historic 2021 season, which saw him come within one match short of a Grand Slam.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 13-11-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:05 IST
ATP Finals: 'Fresher' Novak Djokovic sets eyes on Roger Federer's record
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The world number one Novak Djokovic is looking for a grand finish to a historic 2021 season, which saw him come within one match short of a Grand Slam. The Serbian who clinched the year-end number one in the ATP Rankings for a record-breaking seventh time will be next seen in the 2021 ATP Finals Turin.

Djokovic, who is looking to equal Roger Federer's record of six end-of-season titles, will begin his ATP Finals on Monday against eighth seed Casper Ruud. He is coming to Turin after clinching the 86th tour-level title of his career in Paris. The top-seed is feeling fresher than in previous years, which may spell trouble for his rivals at the Pala Alpitour. "I do feel fresher, because I haven't played as much as in previous years, in terms of tournaments," said Djokovic on Friday, ahead of the ATP Finals' start on Sunday, as per nittoatpfinals.com. "I did have a lot of exhausting events, particularly in the Grand Slams, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally."

"[This year has been] unlike any other than I have had so far, because of the pressure of the achievement and the historical achievement. It did take a lot out of me. I felt like I needed a break in order to rejuvenate and get ready for the end of the season," he added. Djokovic was drawn with Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud in his group at the November 14-21 tournament in Turin.

Djokovic has compiled a 48-6 match record this season, including five tour-level titles. He went 27-1 in major championships, with titles at the Australian Open (d. Medvedev), Roland Garros (d. Tsitsipas) and Wimbledon (d. Berrettini). Daniil Medvedev stopped the 34-year-old in the US Open final from becoming the first player to complete the Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021