Left Menu

Soccer-'Man in the mirror' Pulisic sends Mexico a message with goal celebration

Second-half substitute Pulisic headed home a cross within five minutes of coming on, while Weston McKenzie scored another as a young U.S. team moved to the top of the World Cup qualifying CONCACAF standings. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa had said before the game that his team was the "mirror in which the United States wants to see itself".

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:46 IST
Soccer-'Man in the mirror' Pulisic sends Mexico a message with goal celebration
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

United States' Christian Pulisic was on target in Friday's 2-0 win over Mexico, but it was the message scrawled on his T-shirt that made headlines as the winger responded to a pre-match jibe from their North American arch-rivals with one of his own. Second-half substitute Pulisic headed home a cross within five minutes of coming on, while Weston McKenzie scored another as a young U.S. team moved to the top of the World Cup qualifying CONCACAF standings.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa had said before the game that his team was the "mirror in which the United States wants to see itself". As soon as Pulisic put the home side ahead, he lifted his shirt https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1459375034934431751 to show the words "MAN IN THE MIRROR". "I think you guys know the message, I don't need to speak on it too much. It's not a big thing, I'm not trying to cause a controversy, it was just an idea that came to my head," a smiling Pulisic told reporters.

"I actually wrote it in a mirror - no, I'm kidding. Somebody did it for me," he added as the news conference room erupted in laughter. A fractious game, which involved a scuffle in the second half in a highly charged atmosphere in Cincinnati, spurred the United States to score two late goals and beat Mexico for the third time this year.

The U.S. team had beaten Mexico in the finals of the Nations League and Gold Cup earlier this year. American coach Gregg Beplaster had said they had a "long way to go to get the respect of Mexico" after hearing about their comments. "I think we've earned respect the last couple of times we've played them," Pulisic said. "They understand what we're about, we understand what they're about - that's what makes a great rivalry.

"I'm just happy we could come out on top again tonight. We knew it's always going to be a good game against Mexico and to get three points gets us a lot closer to qualifying for the World Cup."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021