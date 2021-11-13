The following are the top/expected stories at 1800 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: * Pre-match press conference copies of ICC T20 World Cup final in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-AWARDS India honours its sporting best at dazzling National awards ceremony New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, veteran woman cricketer Mithali Raj and history-making Paralympic stars shared the spotlight as an unprecedented 12 sportspersons were presented with India's highest sporting honour -- the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna -- by President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-FINAL-PREVIEW T20 WC Final: Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand lock horns in battle of contrasting styles Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) The fiestiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-AFRIDI-KOHLI For greater success as batsman, Kohli should give up captaincy in all formats: Afridi Karachi, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi feels Indian captain Virat Kohli should step down from the leadership role in all formats of the game to flourish as a batsman for his country.

SPO-HOCK-CAMP Olympic medal winning hockey stars to join national camp on Sunday New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Members of the historic Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men's hockey team, including skipper Manpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will join the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneswar on Sunday ahead of next month's Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. SPO-CRI-WI-CHANDERPAUL Shivnarine Chanderpaul appointed West Indies Under-19 batting consultant St John's (Antigua and Barbados), Nov 13 (PTI) Former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as batting consultant of the under-19 national team for the upcoming high performance camp in Antigua ahead of next year's World Cup.

SPO-CRI-VIJAY State comeback in near future looks tough for vaccine-hesitant Vijay Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Murali Vijay has stayed away from cricket of his own volition. A comeback in the near future though, for all his domestic exploits and 3982 Test runs, could be difficult.

SPO-CRI-LYON One big goal is to play massive role in Test series win in India, says Nathan Lyon Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Nowhere close to retiring, experienced Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says one of his long-term goals is to play a ''massive role'' in a Test series win in India.

SPO-CRI-ICC-FAME Jayawardena, Pollock, Brittin to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardena, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and ex England batter Janette Brittin will be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame before the T20 World Cup final gets underway here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-PAK-HAYDEN Pakistani players were completely devastated after semifinal loss: Hayden Lahore, Nov 13 (PTI) Pakistani players were ''completely devastated'' after their five-wicket defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal but the dressing room was different in their opening match against arch-rivals India, batting consultant Matthew Hayden said.

SPO-WREST-NATIONAL Pritam emerges surprise champion in tough 74kg competition By Amanpreet Singh Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 13 (PTI) Railways' Pritam emerged a surprise champion in the highly-competitive 74kg category ahead of talented junior Yash while Narsingh Pancham Yadav also put up a spirited show to win bronze at the National Wrestling Championship here on Saturday.

