Southgate heaps praise on hat-trick hero Kane after 5-0 win

England manager Gareth Southgate and goal-scoring midfielder Jordan Henderson both paid tribute to captain Harry Kane after his hat-trick helped their side beat Albania 5-0 in their World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

Kane's treble, plus Henderson's goal and one from Harry Maguire all came before the break as shell-shocked Albania were blown away by England.

Southgate's side still needs a point to win the group and qualify for Qatar - but that should be a formality against San Marino on Monday.

On Kane, Southgate said, ''I thought Harry's center-forward performance, his all-around performance was excellent. ''Not just the goals, his hold-up play, he bullied his center-backs, he brought his team-mates in very well, pressured the opponent well, so I thought it was a really pleasing performance from him.'' He added, ''I think you could see how good he is as a player, over the years his goal record speaks for itself really. ''In training his finishing is outstanding, you give him half a chance, you know he's going to take it and that was the case today you know, he was clinical in front of goal and deserved his hat-trick.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)