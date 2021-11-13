Left Menu

T20 WC: Not concerned about Smith's form, he is world-class player, says Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday said that he is not concerned about Steve Smith's performance, ahead of the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 20:02 IST
T20 WC: Not concerned about Smith's form, he is world-class player, says Aaron Finch
Steve Smith and Adam Zampa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday said that he is not concerned about Steve Smith's performance, ahead of the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"No, not concerned one bit about his form. He's a world-class player and he's someone in big games who has shown how valuable he is. He's been hitting the ball as well as I've seen for a long time, so no, no concerns there whatsoever," said Finch during a pre-match press conference. The Australian skipper further said that he is really excited to play against New Zealand in the summit clash and even called it a 'great team'.

"I think both teams have got a great history in cricket-well, not just cricket, but as neighbours, so to speak, Down Under. It's a great relationship. We play quite a bit against New Zealand now and we always have great battles regardless of the format," said Finch. "It's bloody exciting to be playing against New Zealand. They are a great team and led super by Kane Williamson. So it's just one of those things that both teams seem to have found their way into each other's path along the way in some tournaments. So, yeah, it's really exciting," he added.

Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021