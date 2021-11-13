Anika Varma finishes inside top-10 in Abu Dhabi

Anika Varma became the first Indian to post a top-10 in the history of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship when a one-under-par 71 final round helped her finish in tied ninth place in the premier regional tournament here on Saturday.

The tournament was won by Japan's Mizuko Hashimoto.

The 17-year-old Varma once again struggled with her putting, but the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) No. 483 fought hard for a fourth consecutive sub-par round. Her 10-under par 278 was six adrift of champion Hashimoto (16-under-par 272).

The Thai duo of Kan Bunnabodee (66) and overnight leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (72), along with Australia's Kelsey Bennett (68), were tied second at 15-under-par 273.

Among other Indian players, Natalii Gupta (70), who is Dubai born and nominated for the tournament by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), finished tied 13th at six-under-par.

Bengaluru's Avani Prashanth improved her first three day's scores of 71 with a two-under-par 70 to finish on five-under-par 283 and in tied 16th place.

Sifat Sagoo (70) and Kriti Chowhan (69) were tied 25th and 34th respectively at three-under 285 and even-par 288 respectively.

A late bogey on the 17th hole dropped Varma a bit lower than what she expected, and she could not repair the damage on the par-5 18th, where she had a birdie putt from eight feet.

''My week's been filled with a lot of ups and downs. Some really good and amazing holes and some not so great. One of the highlights is that I only made three bogeys this week, which is pretty good,'' said the US-based player.

''It is really nice to make a top-10 finish. But the only way is going up from here. So, hopefully, it gets closer and closer to winning a tournament.'' In the inaugural WAAP in Singapore in 2018, none of the six Indian players could make it to the weekend, while three players advanced in Japan the year after. Seher Atwal was the best placed at tied 28th. In comparison, five players made the cut this year, including Natalii Gupta.

