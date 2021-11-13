Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa forwards lay platform for 30-15 win over Scotland

The Springbok pack put in a powerful performance at the set-piece and breakdown in an impressive show of brute force. Elton Jantjies (3), Handre Pollard (2) and Frans Steyn all kicked penalties as the Scots were forced into frequent infringements. Home captain Stuart Hogg scored two excellent tries to become the country's joint-top all-time try scorer, while flyhalf Finn Russell added a penalty and a conversion but also missed a number of simple shots at goal.

South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries but it was the tourists' forward dominance that laid the platform for a resounding 30-15 victory over Scotland in the autumn international series match at Murrayfield on Saturday. The Springbok pack put in a powerful performance at the set-piece and breakdown in an impressive show of brute force. Elton Jantjies (3), Handre Pollard (2) and Frans Steyn all kicked penalties as the Scots were forced into frequent infringements.

Home captain Stuart Hogg scored two excellent tries to become the country's joint-top all-time try-scorer, while flyhalf Finn Russell added a penalty and a conversion but also missed a number of simple shots at goal. The world champion Boks, who trailed 10-8 at halftime, made it back-to-back wins in the autumn series after defeating Wales last weekend and finishing against England at Twickenham next weekend, while Scotland will host Japan.

