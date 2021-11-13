T20 World Cup - Kane Williamson has 'tried to learn and grow throughout tournament'

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Saturday said that his side has always tried to learn and grow throughout the entire ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"We saw a pretty exciting semi-final, both semi-finals actually were somewhat similar. You see moments in games that are match-defining and games that can take quite a sharp turn when you have some key performances," said Williamson during a virtual pre-match press conference. "That's why the tournament has been exciting, you looked across the board and saw match-winners throughout and that every team could beat anyone on their day. We've tried to learn and grow throughout and we have another opportunity to do that," he added.

Williamson further said that Devin Conway's injury is a big loss to the team and called it a 'disappointing' thing. "The loss of Devin is a big one, he's been a big part of all formats for us," said Williamson." It's a disappointing and freak thing to happen. For us, it's keeping our focus on the task and all of our players are focused on the opportunity, to go out and adjust to a different venue and opposition tomorrow," said Williamson.

Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)