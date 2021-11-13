Left Menu

Huddles delay stocktaking session at UN talks

13-11-2021
Last-minute smaller negotiations have delayed the larger group of nations from taking up a potential agreement at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Conference president Alok Sharma vowed that the negotiations will end Saturday afternoon, a day later than scheduled, and result in “a balanced package.” “A number of parties are still wanting to have a discussion and resolve issues,” Sharma said more than 100 minutes after a scheduled “stock-take” discussion of the most recent drafts was supposed to start, but hadn't. “I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary.” Sharma called the latest proposals that negotiators spent the day poring over ''collectively, a package that really moves things forward for everyone.” Australian Environment Minister, Leonere Gewessler, said earlier Saturday: “We will fight hard for a good and ambitious result. We still have intense hours ahead of us.”

