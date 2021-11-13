The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-LD AWARDS India honours its sporting best at dazzling National awards ceremony New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India opener Shikhar Dhawan, veteran woman cricketer Mithali Raj and history-making Paralympic stars shared the spotlight as an unprecedented 12 sportspersons were presented with India's highest sporting honour -- the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna -- by President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-FINAL-PREVIEW T20 WC Final: Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand lock horns in battle of contrasting styles Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) The fiestiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-AFRIDI-KOHLI For greater success as batsman, Kohli should give up captaincy in all formats: Afridi Karachi, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi feels Indian captain Virat Kohli should step down from the leadership role in all formats of the game to flourish as a batsman for his country.

SPO-HOCK-CAMP Olympic medal winning hockey stars to join national camp on Sunday New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Members of the historic Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men's hockey team, including skipper Manpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will join the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneswar on Sunday ahead of next month's Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. SPO-CRI-WI-CHANDERPAUL Shivnarine Chanderpaul appointed West Indies Under-19 batting consultant St John's (Antigua and Barbados), Nov 13 (PTI) Former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as batting consultant of the under-19 national team for the upcoming high performance camp in Antigua ahead of next year's World Cup.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-FINCH We were written off but reaching the final wasn't unexpected: Finch Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) Australia's march into the final of the T20 World Cup is not surprising, skipper Aaron Finch said on Saturday, stressing that his team has the depth to go the distance and clinch a maiden title.

SPO-CRI-VIJAY State comeback in near future looks tough for vaccine-hesitant Vijay Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Murali Vijay has stayed away from cricket of his own volition. A comeback in the near future though, for all his domestic exploits and 3982 Test runs, could be difficult.

SPO-CRI-LYON One big goal is to play massive role in Test series win in India, says Nathan Lyon Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Nowhere close to retiring, experienced Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says one of his long-term goals is to play a ''massive role'' in a Test series win in India.

SPO-CRI-ICC-FAME Jayawardena, Pollock, Brittin to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardena, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and ex England batter Janette Brittin will be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame before the T20 World Cup final gets underway here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-PAK-HAYDEN Pakistani players were completely devastated after semifinal loss: Hayden Lahore, Nov 13 (PTI) Pakistani players were ''completely devastated'' after their five-wicket defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal but the dressing room was different in their opening match against arch-rivals India, batting consultant Matthew Hayden said.

SPO-WREST-NATIONAL Pritam emerges surprise champion in tough 74kg competition By Amanpreet Singh Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 13 (PTI) Railways' Pritam emerged a surprise champion in the highly-competitive 74kg category ahead of talented junior Yash while Narsingh Pancham Yadav also put up a spirited show to win bronze at the National Wrestling Championship here on Saturday. SPO-AWARD-CHHETRI Primary reason why I got Khel Ratna is playing for 19 years: Chhetri New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The first footballer to be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Indian maestro Sunil Chhetri on Saturday credited his longevity at the top level as the reason for bagging the highest sporting honour of the country.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND-ARAMCO Tvesa Malik grabs a Top-10 finish in Aramco Series in Jeddah Kaec, Nov 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded a fine three-under 68 in the final round to finish tied 10th in the individual segment of the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, her first top-10 finish after more than three months.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri fighting to stay afloat in Houston Open Houston, Nov 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will need at least two birdies to make the cut after being three-over through 28 holes in the weather-hit second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open here.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI Kapur leads by one stroke at Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Experienced golfer Shiv Kapur turned in five-under 67 to grab a slender one-shot advantage in a packed leaderboard after the third and penultimate round of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-SCEB-ARINDAM-CAPTAIN Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya named SCEB captain for ISL Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya will captain SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League season which begins in Goa from November 19.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-AMATEUR Varma finishes inside top-10 in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi, Nov 13 (PTI) Anika Varma on Saturday carded one-under 71 in the final round to become the first Indian to post a top-10 finish in the history of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-NZ-WILLIAMSON It's a one-off match for us: Williamson on the big final Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Saturday played down the hype around their big final against Australia in the T20 World Cup, terming it ''a one-off match for us'' where the focus will be on extending their fine run in the tournament.

