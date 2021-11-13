Ahsan Ali becomes 9th player to hit triple century in Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Pakistan’s discarded young batter Ahsan Ali on Saturday became only the ninth player in the history of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country's premier first class competition, to score a triple century.

Ali, who played for the Pakistan T20 team against Bangladesh last year and was then dropped, made 303 not out from 385 balls for the Sindh team against Central Punjab on the final day of the day-night match at the Gaddafi Stadium. The pink ball match between the two sides ended in a draw.

Ali resumed his innings on 284 on Saturday and went on to reach his triple hundred after which Sindh captain Asad Shafiq declared the innings at 616 for five.

Ali ironically is best known as a specialist T20 batsman with a penchant for scoring quick runs and has also played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

The other batters to have scored 300 or more in the tournament are Hanif Mohammad (499 for Karachi in 1958/59), Aftab Baloch (428 for Sindh in 1973/74), Naved Latif (394 for Sargodha in 2000/01), Imran Farhat (308 for Lahore in 2012/13), Rafatullah Mohmand (302 not out for WAPDA in 2009/10), Shoaib Khan (300 not out for Peshawar in 2003/04), Bazid Khan (300 not out for Rawalpindi in 2004/05) and Hamza Ghanchi (300 not out for Karachi Whites in 2016/17).

