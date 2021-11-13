Left Menu

Soccer-Miedema rescues point for Arsenal in 1-1 WSL draw with Spurs

Miedema should have put Arsenal in front in the 57th minute but missed from close range before Tottenham scored against the run of play eight minutes later through Rachel Williams, who bundled the ball home after Kit Graham's initial effort. The hosts had a glorious chance to double their advantage minutes later when Shelina Zadorsky's shot from a corner fell to Ashleigh Neville, only for the right back to blast over in front of an open goal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:26 IST
The leveller was just a reward for Arsenal, who dominated the ball and created a flurry of first-half chances but were denied by the woodwork, with Beth Mead and Katie McCabe coming close. Image Credit: Pixabay
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as the Women's Super League leaders salvaged a 1-1 draw at north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Spurs had looked on course to hand Arsenal their first defeat of the season but were denied by Netherlands international Miedema, who towered above the defence to head home from a corner in the 92nd minute.

Miedema should have put Arsenal in front in the 57th minute but missed from close range before Tottenham scored against the run of play eight minutes later through Rachel Williams, who bundled the ball home after Kit Graham's initial effort.

The hosts had a glorious chance to double their advantage minutes later when Shelina Zadorsky's shot from a corner fell to Ashleigh Neville, only for the right back to blast over in front of an open goal. Arsenal remains top with 19 points from seven games while Spurs are five points behind in third. Second-placed champions Chelsea, who have 15 points, visit Manchester City on Sunday.

