Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen fined 50,000 euros for touching Hamilton's car

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:15 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen fined 50,000 euros for touching Hamilton's car
The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by 19 points with four races left, qualified second for Saturday's 100km sprint race that determines the starting grid for Sunday's grand Prix at Brazil's Interlagos. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Formula One stewards fined Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen 50,000 euros ($57,250) on Saturday after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.

The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by 19 points with four races left, qualified second for Saturday's 100km sprint race that determines the starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix at Brazil's Interlagos.

($1 = 0.8734 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021