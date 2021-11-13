Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kontaveit advances, Muguruza staves off elimination at WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit handed Czech Karolina Pliskova a 6-4 6-0 drubbing to become the first player to qualify for the semi-finals while Garbine Muguruza came from behind to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-3 6-4 at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday. Estonian Kontaveit dominated the round-robin stage match and closed out the opener with a drop shot to break Pliskova's serve, having saved three break points in the third game.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry nets 40 as Warriors win 7th straight

Stephen Curry connected on nine 3-pointers and scored 40 points Friday night as the Golden State Warriors completed a franchise-record-tying, eight-game homestand with a 119-93 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins had 15 points, Kevon Looney grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and Draymond Green turned in another strong all-around game for the Warriors, who opened their 16-day homestand with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies before rattling off seven straight wins.

Tennis-Younger players had breakthrough season in 2021, says Zverev

German world number three Alexander Zverev believes 2021 has been a breakthrough season for the younger generation despite world number one Novak Djokovic winning three out of the four Grand Slam titles during the year. The so-called 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have dominated men's tennis for more than a decade but in 2021 the younger players have enjoyed more success.

Top 25 roundup: No. 2 UCLA rallies, defeats No. 4 Villanova in OT

Jaime Jaquez Jr. recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds as No. 2 UCLA rallied from down 10 points in the second half to beat No. 4 Villanova 86-77 in overtime Friday in Los Angeles. UCLA (2-0) capped a 7-0 run in overtime when Jaquez connected on a 3-pointer off one of Tyger Campbell's four assists. The outburst proved decisive, as the Bruins led the rest of the way.

Speed skating-China's Gao, American Jackson win maiden World Cup gold medals

China's Gao Tingyu and American Erin Jackson claimed their first World Cup speed skating gold medals after breaking track records in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Friday to sound out a warning to their rivals ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

China have never won gold in men's Olympic speed skating and Gao was the country's first medallist when he won bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to 4th in goals as Caps win

Alex Ovechkin passed Brett Hull to move into fourth place all by himself on the NHL all-time goals list, and Conor Sheary scored the game-winner with 1:22 remaining in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Friday night. Sheary beat Joonas Korpisalo from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Dmitry Orlov.

Soccer-Pulisic and McKennie shine as U.S. beat Mexico 2-0

Second half substitute Christian Pulisic headed home a cross from Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie slotted home another as the young United States team beat old rival Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying on Friday. After an intense first half where U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen made two crucial saves, the fired up Cincinnati crowd roared its approval when Pulisic, who had been nursing a sprained ankle, came in off the bench.

Soccer-'Man in the mirror' Pulisic sends Mexico a message with goal celebration

United States' Christian Pulisic was on target in Friday's 2-0 win over Mexico, but it was the message scrawled on his T-shirt that made headlines as the winger responded to a pre-match jibe from their North American arch rivals with one of his own. Second-half substitute Pulisic headed home a cross within five minutes of coming on, while Weston McKenzie scored another as a young U.S. team moved to the top of the World Cup qualifying CONCACAF standings.

Olympics - IOC plan $28.5 million Tokyo subsidy for NOCs and will help COVID costs for Beijing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to offer $28.5 million to National Organising Committees (NOCs) for participating in this year's Tokyo Games, with a new subsidy programme planned for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Solidarity Commission increased the subsidy budget by $10.3 million in April 2020 to assist NOCs in the run-up to the Tokyo Summer Games, which was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olympics-Hungarian modern pentathletes protest horse riding being axed from sport

Hungarian modern pentathletes wrote an open letter to the president of the International Olympic Committee to protest plans to drop horse riding from the sport. The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) opted to remove horse riding from the sport's Olympic programme from 2028 following an incident at this year's Tokyo Games when a coach hit a horse after it refused to jump a fence. The incident led to widespread criticism of the sport.

