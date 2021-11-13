Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic readiness for key Spain qualifier

Asked if Zlatan would accept being left on the bench for such a decisive game given his competitive nature, Andersson said: "I don't know how it is in other teams (but) in Sweden I'm the one who decides who plays or not." After Sweden’s surprise 2-0 defeat nL1N2S2248 in Georgia, Spain lead Group B with 16 points, one point ahead of the Swedes who they host on Sunday in their final group match.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:42 IST
Soccer-Sweden tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic readiness for key Spain qualifier
Sweden must beat Spain in Seville to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 while a draw would be enough for the Spanish to progress. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sweden is staying mum on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's readiness for their decisive World Cup qualifier against Spain on Sunday, with manager Janne Andersson dismissing all questions regarding his availability and physical condition.

Sweden must beat Spain in Seville to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 while a draw would be enough for the Spanish to progress. The runners-up will head to the playoffs in March. Striker Ibrahimovic played another full 90 minutes in Thursday's 2-0 defeat by Georgia in Group B after featuring for AC Milan against Inter Milan in Serie A last weekend.

"Will see on Sunday how he feels but I have a pretty good idea already, although I won't reveal it here because it could be a tactical advantage to our opponent," Andersson told a news conference on Saturday. The third start in a week might be taking a chance given the 40-year-old Ibrahimovic's recent injury problems, which have seen him miss half of Milan's games so far this season.

"His mindset is like always. He is here and 100% with his team. There is no communication whatsoever with Milan about how we should use him or not. If he is fit to play, he will play," Andersson added. Asked if Zlatan would accept being left on the bench for such a decisive game given his competitive nature, Andersson said: "I don't know how it is in other teams (but) in Sweden I'm the one who decides who plays or not."

After Sweden's surprise 2-0 defeat nL1N2S2248 in Georgia, Spain lead Group B with 16 points, one point ahead of the Swedes who they host on Sunday in their final group match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021