Motor racing-Hamilton disqualified from Sao Paulo F1 qualifying

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:50 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton disqualified from Sao Paulo F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Lewis Hamilton Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Formula One stewards sent title contender Lewis Hamilton from first to last in the lineup for Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint race after his Mercedes car's rear wing failed a technical inspection.

The 100km sprint determines the starting grid for Sunday's grand prix in Brazil, with seven times world champion Hamilton already facing a five place drop-in that race after an engine change.

Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the standings with four races remaining and his hopes of a record eighth title are slipping away.

