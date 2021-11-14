Left Menu

Soccer-Spain boss calls on fans to help cheer them to World Cup qualification

Spain manager Luis Enrique issued a rallying cry to supporters ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifier against Sweden, calling on them to get behind the team even if things do not go to plan in Sunday's match in Seville. La Roja need a point from their showdown with Sweden to finish top of Group B and are set to play in front of 60,000 fans at La Cartuja stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 00:11 IST
Soccer-Spain boss calls on fans to help cheer them to World Cup qualification

Spain manager Luis Enrique issued a rallying cry to supporters ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifier against Sweden, calling on them to get behind the team even if things do not go to plan in Sunday's match in Seville.

La Roja need a point from their showdown with Sweden to finish top of Group B and are set to play in front of 60,000 fans at La Cartuja stadium. "I have no doubt that with a packed stadium in our favour they will be weaker, and we will be stronger," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Saturday.

"Now we need our supporters to be on our side for the entire game, even if we struggle. Because it will be a very difficult game." After Spain's 1-0 victory in Greece and Sweden’s surprise 2-0 defeat in Georgia on Thursday, Spain lead Group B with 16 points, one ahead of Sweden, who need to win to secure automatic qualification.

The runners-up will head into the playoffs in March. "The pressure is the same as it was before Greece," Luis Enrique said.

"Our objective is still the same: win both games... we will enter the pitch on Sunday with an aggressive winning mentality. We will play to win, no matter what the numbers say." The manager expects Sweden to pack their defence and look to hit Spain on the counter and he wants his team to be more clinical.

There are doubts over Zlatan Ibrahimovic's availability for Sweden following recent injury problems, but Luis Enrique said their opponents' gameplan would not depend on their striker's fitness. "We deserved to win the first game against them in Sweden, but in soccer there is no meritocracy," Luis Enrique said.

"The merit is scoring goals and we need to do that. They have a lot of speed upfront and playing Zlatan or not won't make their gameplan. But of course having a player with his profile is a major boost in quality for any team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021