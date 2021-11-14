Soccer-Norway's World Cup hopes dealt hammer blow by Latvia draw
The single point earned leaves the Norwegians in third spot in the group on 18 points, behind second-placed Turkey on goal difference with Netherlands in the lead on 19 points.
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar suffered a serious blow when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Latvia in their Group G clash on Saturday. The single point earned leaves the Norwegians in third spot in the group on 18 points, behind second-placed Turkey on goal difference with Netherlands in the lead on 19 points. The Dutch can win the group by beating Montenegro later on Saturday.
Norway travel to meet the Netherlands in their final game on Tuesday while Turkey, who thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to move ahead of the Norwegians on goal difference, are away to Montenegro. The Norwegians dominated throughout in front of a packed Ullevaal Stadion but were thwarted by a combination of some poor finishing and a superb performance by visiting goalkeeper Roberts Ozols.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latvia
- Netherlands
- World Cup
- Norway
- Turkey
- Montenegro
- Dutch
- Qatar
- Norwegians
ALSO READ
Turkey deported 8,500 terror suspects since Syrian war began
Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against "precipitous" actions on Sunday
Biden to tell Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises
FATF 'grey list' to make things worse for Turkey, Pakistan: Report
Biden to tell Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises