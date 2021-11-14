Left Menu

Soccer-Norway's World Cup hopes dealt hammer blow by Latvia draw

The single point earned leaves the Norwegians in third spot in the group on 18 points, behind second-placed Turkey on goal difference with Netherlands in the lead on 19 points.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-11-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 00:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar suffered a serious blow when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Latvia in their Group G clash on Saturday. The single point earned leaves the Norwegians in third spot in the group on 18 points, behind second-placed Turkey on goal difference with Netherlands in the lead on 19 points. The Dutch can win the group by beating Montenegro later on Saturday.

Norway travel to meet the Netherlands in their final game on Tuesday while Turkey, who thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to move ahead of the Norwegians on goal difference, are away to Montenegro. The Norwegians dominated throughout in front of a packed Ullevaal Stadion but were thwarted by a combination of some poor finishing and a superb performance by visiting goalkeeper Roberts Ozols.

