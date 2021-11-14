Rugby-England make it eight in a row against Australia with 32-15 win

Left Menu

England chalked up an eighth successive victory over Australia on Saturday as tries for Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire and the pinpoint goalkicking of Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith settled a penalty-ridden game 32-15 for the hosts. England made most of the running in the first half and scored a superb try through fullback Steward after seven minutes but as both teams conceded a succession of penalties, Farrell and James O’Connor punished each other from the tee to keep it tight at 16-12 at halftime.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 01:04 IST
England made most of the running in the first half and scored a superb try through fullback Steward after seven minutes but as both teams conceded a succession of penalties, Farrell and James O’Connor punished each other from the tee to keep it tight at 16-12 at halftime. The ragged, indisciplined nature continued in the second half – Australia were hit with two yellow cards in the game - with neither side really threatening the tryline but England still in the ascendancy. Farrell went off injured after landing five penalties and a conversion and Marcus Smith added another penalty to stretch the lead before replacement hooker Blamire sent the home fans wild when he galloped in from 60 metres in the final minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

