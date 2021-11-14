Left Menu

Motor racing-Bottas puts Mercedes on pole for Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 01:41 IST
Valtteri Bottas won a Saturday sprint race to take pole position for Mercedes at Brazil's Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, 19 points behind Verstappen with four races remaining, raced from last on the grid to fifth and will start 10th on Sunday after a five place penalty for an engine change.

"It's not over yet," the Briton said over the team radio.

